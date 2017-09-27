Loading the player...

The Beckhams have some incredible plans for their new Cotswolds home The couple bought a disused barn conversion in December

David and Victoria Beckham have some exciting plans for their new country home. The couple, who are currently renovating the barn conversion in the Cotswolds, have submitted plans for an incredible two-tier outdoor space complete with an orchard, croquet lawn and natural swimming pond.

Plans submitted to West Oxfordshire District Council by the couple reveal they want the garden to be one of the focal points of the property, with the two-acre site set to have a team of gardeners on site three days a week to keep it in pristine condition.

David and Victoria Beckham are renovating their new home in the Cotswolds

David and Victoria's outdoor space will have an orchard with 23 different types of trees, two vegetable patches and a 60ft croquet lawn. However plans for a proposed outdoor seating area were rejected, with the couple instead submitting plans for a ten foot wide pergola that can be removed when necessary.

The couple bought the new family home at the beginning of the year, and it has since been undergoing renovations under the watchful eye of architect Michael Ergatoudis. The nine-bedroom property sits in the rolling countryside in an area popular with celebrities including Kate Moss, Hugh Grant, Kate Winslet, Lily Allen, Michael McIntyre, Jeremy Clarkson and former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The couple have submitted plans for a two-tier outdoor space

It is also close to Soho Farmhouse, a country hotel and members' club popular with stars including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Beckhams will likely keep their four-storey Holland Park mansion in London, as the children's school and Victoria's fashion empire are based in the city.

David and Victoria are currently adjusting to life without their eldest son Brooklyn at home, after he moved to New York to study photography. Appearing on make-up channel Pixiwoo, the fashion designer confessed she "can't stop crying" since her teenage son moved to study photography at a university in New York City. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," she shared. "I miss him so much, so much."

