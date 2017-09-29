Kourtney Kardashian and Salma Hayek start Halloween celebrations early at Disneyland Paris The celebrities enjoyed a fun-filled day out at Disneyland

Salma Hayek and Kourtney Kardashian both took time out from attending Paris Fashion Week shows to have a fun-filled day out at Disneyland Paris this week. The pair each started their Halloween celebrations early at the park, where they caught up with Disney characters Goofy and Cruella De Vil.

Kourtney visited the attraction with her boyfriend Younes Benjima on Thursday, with the couple looking loved-up as they posed for photos in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle and going on some of the rides. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also visited the Walt Disney Studios Park, where she met the famous 101 Dalmations character Cruella De Vil. She was dressed down for the occasion in a nude crop top with co-ordinating trousers and trainers, and appeared in good spirits as she posed for photos with the Disney villain.

Kourtney Kardashian joined Cruella De Vil at Disneyland Paris

Meanwhile Salma joined Goofy in the Frontierland of the park, with the lovable character dressed in costume ahead of the launch of his new Goofy's Skeletoon Street Party event on Sunday. The 51-year-old actress playfully tweaked Goofy's whiskers as they stood side-by-side, and looked effortlessly stylish in a sequin embellished sweatshirt, jeans and mirrored sunglasses.

Kourtney has been in Paris with her boyfriend Younes for the past few days, and the couple were spotted at Paris Saint Germain's football match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening. It has been an eventful week for the mum-of-three's family, following reports that her sisters Kylie and Khloé are both pregnant, while Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via a surrogate.

Salma Hayek also visited Disneyland Paris this week

Meanwhile Salma is in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, and she made a glamorous appearance at the YSL Museum Inauguration on Thursday evening, alongside her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Disneyland Paris is starting its Halloween celebrations on 1 October with two special experiences, including Goofy's colourful skeleton party and the return of the Disney villains to the park for a previously unseen parade, Mickey's Halloween Tricycle Gang.

