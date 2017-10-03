See inside Miley Cyrus' incredible guest house at her family's Nashville home The Younger Now singer's parents converted a barn into a 'spunky' guest house

Miley Cyrus has no excuse not to visit her family in Nashville now! The Younger Now singer's parents have converted an old barn at their family home into a guest house especially for her, and it's inspired by her "spunky" personality.

Unveiling the impressive results in an interview with Architectural Digest, Miley's mum Tish Cyrus revealed that the project was one of the most challenging parts of renovating their home. "When my husband suggested redoing it, I was like, there is no way! The floors were dirt; there was no flooring at all; and I thought the contractors were going to say we had to tear it down. But we ran the plumbing and we ran the electrical," Tish told the publication.

Miley Cyrus can now stay in this renovated barn at her parents' home in Nashville

However the couple were told that any property with electrical and plumbing would need to be attracted to the main house, forcing them to physically pick up the barn and move it next to the house. "I was watching on Facetime because I had to be in LA for The Voice with Miley, and they couldn't even guarantee it was going to work," Tish explained. "But as much of a pain in the butt it was to move, it actually turned out amazing with the breezeway you can walk through."

The finished result was worth all the hard work, with interiors designed to be "spunky", just like Miley. "It's so cozy, and the loft is all lit with twinkle lights," Miley's mum said of the guest house.

Tish Cyrus renovated the family home in Nashville

Miley was unaware that her parents were converting the barn for her, and first found out about the project on an episode of her mum and sister Brandi's home renovation show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus. "I love it! This is the cutest thing. I'm going to be here all the time now," the 24-year-old said when she first entered the barn.

