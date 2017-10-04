See inside Julianne Moore's beautiful New York City townhouse The Still Alice star opened the doors to her recently renovated home

If Julianne Moore ever decided to quit acting, she could forge a successful career in home renovations! The Oscar-winning actress has opened the doors to the New York City townhouse she renovated with partner Bart Freundlich, and the results are stunning.

Julianne revealed that the property was split into run-down apartments when they first saw it, but they carried out an 18-month renovation to turn it into a family home to share with their children Cal, 19, and Liv, 15.

"For years I dreamed about living in a townhouse in the West Village," Julianne told Architectural Digest for the magazine's November cover story. "The first time I walked into this one, I knew this was it – I fell in love."

The couple tried to maintain the building's history and character, while transforming it into a home for all the family to enjoy. "There was enough character left that we could bring the house back to its Greek revival roots without destroying the soul and texture of the building," Julianne said.

The full interview is in the November issue of Architectural Digest

Speaking of her decision to remodel the property, Julianne added: "I like things that have real personality and authenticity. I hate a knockoff. I like things that feel human, things that tell a story. If it's coming into my home, it has to have real meaning."

Julianne and her family have lived in the Lower Manhattan home for the past 15 years, and it is still a work in progress. When she recently decided it no longer suited her family's needs, she chose to renovate it further rather than move out. And one of the biggest changes was swapping the basement kitchen for the living room. "I cannot recommend more strongly putting your kitchen somewhere with lots of natural light. It changed everything, now we use the whole house," the actress said.

