Michelle Keegan resumes Our Girl filming in Malaysia: see photos

Michelle Keegan has become the envy of fans after sharing photos from her tropical filming location on social media. The 30-year-old jetted to Langkawi in Malaysia to continue filming the BBC drama Our Girl on Monday, and appears to be enjoying exploring the idyllic beaches in the archipelago.

The actress originally sparked speculation that she was jetting to Los Angeles to visit her husband Mark Wright when she posted a photo from her journey, however it appears the couple will have to wait a little longer to be reunited.

Instead Michelle has been taking advantage of her downtime by visiting the beach, and she shared a photo of the white sand and vibrant blue sea on Wednesday, with a sign that has arrows pointing to cocktails, cold beer, fresh young coconut and smoothies. "When you win either way…" Michelle captioned the photo. The actress also posted a photo of a huge rock formation in the sea, writing: "And breeeathe… #castaway."

Michelle has been filming the BBC drama in Malaysia, South Africa and Nepal for the past few months, while her husband Mark Wright has been in Los Angeles focusing on his new job at US entertainment show, Extra. The actress recently explained much how the couple - who tied the knot in 2015 - are looking forward to seeing each other in December when she gets a break from filming.

Of their transatlantic relationship, Michelle confessed that dealing with negative attention on her marriage has been difficult. "It's been hard enough being away anyway, but then to contend with all that," she told The Sun. "It just comes from nowhere. I don't understand how a couple can't have their separate careers, and why can't a newly married woman go off and do her job and a husband go off and do his?"

The actress said that instead of the negativity, their dedication to their careers should be celebrated. "I'd say there is a slight degree of sexism to it. I always think it's good we've got our own careers."

