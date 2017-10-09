Michelle Keegan explores Kuala Lumpur as Our Girl filming continues The Our Girl star is making the most of her downtime in Malaysia

Michelle Keegan is taking the opportunity to explore Malaysia during her time filming in the country. The Our Girl star enjoyed a "Sunday Funday" in Kuala Lumpur at the weekend, which she documented for her fans on Instagram Stories.

One photo showed the outside of a shopping centre, where hundreds of miniature model tigers were lined up next to a fountain. "Sunday Funday," she captioned the post. And later that day she shared a video of the Kuala Lumpur skyline as she enjoyed a night out in the city.

Michelle Keegan shared a photo from her "Sunday Funday" in Kuala Lumpur

Michelle is in Malaysia while she films Our Girl, and spent a few days in the beautiful Langkawi region last week, where she became the envy of fans after sharing photos from the idyllic beaches in the archipelago.

Michelle has been filming the BBC drama in Malaysia, South Africa and Nepal for the past few months, while her husband Mark Wright has been in Los Angeles focusing on his new job at US entertainment show, Extra. And it seems the distance is taking its toll on Mark, who has confessed how much he is missing his wife.

The actress is filming Our Girl in Malaysia

The 30-year-old told The Sun: "My wife's away working, we can't get to each other right now because she's working solidly every day like I am, too." He added: "I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife - it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet." However, Mark insisted that he is "enjoying the job" and it's just a matter of time before he is reunited with Michelle.

Meanwhile, Michelle told Closer magazine: "We text as much as we can. Last year I had a lot of time off from work so we literally spent all day and night together, but at the moment it’s nice to spend some time apart and be able to miss each other again."

