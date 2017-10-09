Zoella received the best anniversary present from Alfie Deyes The vlogger bought his girlfriend her dream car for their anniversary

Zoella's boyfriend Alfie Deyes has scored some serious brownie points after surprising her with her dream car for their anniversary. The YouTube star created a treasure hunt leading Zoe to the ultimate anniversary gift - a pastel coloured Nissan Figaro - on Saturday, and she was blown away by the gesture.

Sharing a photo of herself posing in front of her new car on Sunday, the 27-year-old told her 11.2 million Instagram followers: "When I opened our garage door yesterday after doing a treasure hunt of cute cards & was met with this, I went into pure shock (and cried)! Ever since I've known @pointlessblog I've pointed out these adorable cars out to him every time we've passed one, but I didn't ever expect him to surprise me with one. I am one lucky lady."

Zoe Sugg received her dream car as an anniversary gift from Alfie Deyes

Alfie filmed the treasure hunt for his YouTube channel, and shared a video of Zoe picking up cards and following clues around their house, until she ended up outside by their garage. When she discovered the car, Zoe said: "Are you kidding me? Alfie are you friggin' kidding me? Oh my god. I'm gonna cry. Are you actually kidding me? Do you have to hand it back to someone after today? Alfie! I can't believe you've done this. It's not even my birthday! Is this for me? I'm actually crying. This is the first present you've got me that's made me cry. Are you joking? Oh my God. Isn't this the cutest thing you've ever seen?"

Alfie documented the treasure hunt on his vlog

If that wasn't romantic enough, fans soon realised that Zoe had tweeted that she was dreaming of owning the exact car Alfie had bought her over four years ago. Alfie found the old tweet from 2013 and replied on Sunday, writing: "Don't worry past Zoe, I got you." Jealous, us?!

