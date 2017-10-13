Cheryl and Liam Payne denied planning permission to extend mansion The singer lives in Woking, Surrey with her boyfriend Liam Payne and their baby son Bear

It's bad news for Cheryl and her boyfriend Liam Payne. The couple have been denied planning permission to extend their luxurious country house. Cheryl, 34, and Liam, 24, were hoping to demolish and rebuild a two-bay garage that would link the guest house with the main house and indoor pool area. This would mean guests would be able to walk into the main living quarters via the extension.

Planners at Woking Borough Council have refused to grant the extension, which would have increased the celebrity mansion by 133 per cent, the Mail Online reports. Case officers ruled that the extension would be too big and spoil countryside views, and would not be in keeping with "the appearance of the streetscene".

Cheryl and Liam live in Woking

Case Officer Brooke Bougnague ruled: "The proposed single storey side and front extensions represent a disproportionate addition over and above the size of the original dwelling and consequently constitutes inappropriate development within the Green Belt… The proposed extension by reason of its scale, massing and proportions would result in an extension that does not pay due regard to the scale and proportions of the host dwelling which would be detrimental to the appearance of the building and the character and appearance of the streetscene."

Cheryl welcomed her son Bear in March

Liam bought the Georgian-style country house, which boasts a dance studio, pool house and tennis court, two years ago. His girlfriend Cheryl moved into the mansion shortly before giving birth to the couple's son Bear in March. The Fight For This Love singer previously rented a stunning six-bedroom home in Hertfordshire.

Contrary to several reports, Cheryl did not own the home, but was simply renting, Nick Staton of Statons Estate Agents confirmed to HELLO! Online. The property, which featured an indoor swimming pool, cinema, and roof top terrace complete with hot tub, was on the market for £18,700 a month.