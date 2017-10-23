Beyoncé and Jay-Z are renovating their £70million home - see what they have planned The couple bought the incredible home in August

It may have cost close to £70million, but it seems that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new Los Angeles estate still isn't quite up to scratch for the power couple. According to TMZ, the Carters have taken out two permits in the past month for work on their Bel Air home, which is set to cost around $800k (£607,000) in total.

One permit is to install a back-up generator, which will cost $30,000 (around £22,700), while the other is to add a living area under the swimming pools at a cost of around $750,000 (£568,875). Beyoncé and Jay-Z bought their mansion, which sits on a two acre hillside estate in Bel Air, in August, and reportedly took out a £40million mortgage on the property. The family home has 30,000 square feet of living space with four outdoor swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, a full-size basketball court and a garage with space for 15 cars.

Just weeks later they also invested in another home on the east coast - a $26million (around £19.2million) estate in the beachside community of East Hampton, New York. Just like their Los Angeles property, the Hamptons home will be an ideal place for the couple to spend time with their children Blue Ivy, five, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born in June.

The seven bedroom, seven bathroom home measures 12,000 square feet and is located on a private two-acre site. The Carters also have direct water space on Georgica Pond, a 17-acre meadow preserve and a spacious two bedroom guest cottage - ideal for friends or family to come and visit.

The couple have been looking to set down roots for a while, and had previously been outbid on two other properties in Los Angeles in the past year. They had been staying in rented estates during their home search, and were recently paying £314,000 per month rent for the luxurious mansion, La Villa Contenta, in Malibu.

