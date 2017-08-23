Loading the player...

JB Gill and wife Chloe enjoy a "surreal" hot air balloon ride while chatting to HELLO! about son Ace's love for farming The JLS singer and his wife ticked off their bucket list together with a sunrise hot air balloon flight, in association with Virgin Balloon Flights.

JB Gill and his wife Chloe reached for the sky, quite literally, when they enjoyed a morning hot air balloon ride across Bristol this month. The former JLS band member and professional dancer flew up, up and away with Virgin Balloon Flights during the Bristol Balloon Fiesta, which JB described as: "Out of this world." Talking exclusively to HELLO! the singer said: "Today has been out of this world. It has been incredible. Seeing the whole process, from the balloon flying flat on the ground, to then being in the basket floating over the city has just been incredible."

The couple, who opted for an early morning flight, were treated to picturesque sunrise views across the region. "It's interesting going over the town of Bristol and going over the city into the countryside and seeing the contrast. It is a beautiful city and seeing the architecture, the river, there is a lot to admire," JB added.

The popular bucket list experience was described by both JB and Chloe as "surreal."

Chloe added: "The feeling when you are floating is surreal. It is really calm and quiet."

And the experience was such a hit with the couple, that they are now planning on going back again with their young son, Ace, three.

Watch the interview from the skies in full below!

Loading the player...

"I would love to come back with Ace. He’s a little bit too young at the moment but we’ll 100% bring him when he’s old enough," JB said.

JB and Chloe, who run their own farm, are no strangers to the great outdoors, and while enjoying the ride, JB revealed that it is a popular hang out with his former JLS members and their children: "They are all very supportive of what we do, their kids love coming down to the farm. I haven’t quite roped any of them into mucking out at the farm but there is time!"

And three-year-old Ace is also a fan, with his proud dad adding: "Ace loves being on the farm, he isn’t old enough to be down on the farm on the TV show but he loves it. It has become a real father/son bonding process – he loves learning about the animals and is really enthusiastic. Hopefully we have a successor!"

To enjoy a trip of a lifetime just like JB and Chloe, or to treat your friends and family to a memorable gift experience, take advantage of HELLO!'s 20% discount on all Virgin Balloon Flight Gift Packages for Two – using the code Hello20. Or fly for £99pp and get £20 off National Weekday Morning flight vouchers with code Hello99. What's more, there are over 100 launch sites across England, Scotland and Wales to choose from!

Terms and conditions: Hello offers expire on 31st October 2017. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Hello 20 offer excludes sunrise gift packages for two.

https://www.virginballoonflights.co.uk/contact-us/