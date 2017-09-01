Transatlantic Fashion Week: Seven nights on board the Queen Mary 2 Over the next 7 days, HELLO! will be documenting their journey to NYFW, in association with Cunard

A host of glamourous runway shows, lavish dinners with champagne on tap and an endless amount of sparkling aquamarine seas – it can only mean one thing: Cunard’s annual Transatlantic Fashion Week is back! On Thursday afternoon, my excitement levels reached an all-time level high as I boarded the iconic Queen Mary 2 at Southampton, laden with suitcases filled with a mixture of designer and high street fashion.

Over the course of the next few days, the luxurious flagship will take me across the Atlantic on a seven-night voyage, arriving in New York for New York Fashion Week. I will be documenting my journey on HELLO! Online throughout the week…

Day 1

Afternoon

After checking in my luggage and settling into my Balcony Stateroom, I was given the chance to familiarise myself with the ship’s decks and all the amenities close to my cabin. Before the ocean liner set sail, passengers were given a quick safety drill before we kicked off the celebrations at the sail away party on Deck 8. Waving goodbye to the UK, fellow passengers kicked back in the glorious sunshine, drinking various beverages while making sure they captured their favourite social-media snap.

Evening

The first night on the Queen Mary 2 was a cause for celebration. Slipping into some of our finest wears, we were treated to a delicious three-course menu at Britannia Restaurant. From healthy to hearty and from light bites to haute cuisine, we were spoilt for choice. I opted for the asparagus and chervil veloute soup before turning my attention to the baked cod with caper brown butter, which was teamed with creamed parsley potatoes, braised fennel and wilted spinach. I topped off my delicious meal with a warm apple and apricot tart with custard.