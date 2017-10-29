Loading the player...

Exclusive! GBBO winner Candice Brown announces engagement to Liam Macaulay The Great British Bake Off star is celebrating with her fiancé

A year after being announced winner of The Great British Bake Off 2016, Candice Brown, 32, has another reason to celebrate. The icing on the cake is that she’s announced her engagement to tree surgeon Liam Macaulay, revealing the news exclusively in HELLO! Magazine.

Candice and Liam have shared their exciting news with HELLO!

Liam, 32, proposed with a vintage diamond ring and Candice reveals how much her life had changed in the past 12 months. “I get emotional because it’s been such an amazing year. I feel very lucky. I’ve had such incredible opportunities – Bake Off opened so many doors – and to top it off he puts a ring on it.”

For the proposal, Liam took them back to the Black Horse restaurant in Bedfordshire where they had their first date. Candice had no idea he was about to pop the question. “As we got there I was saying, ‘Remember our first date?’ Liam hadn’t been driving for very long at the time and wasn’t the best at parking so got all flustered.

The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner Candice Brown

“He pulled into the exact same parking spot as that first night and I was laughing about it. Then he ran round and opened my door like he did on that first night. He reached into the glove compartment, got out the ring, got down on one knee and said, ‘I love you, you are my world. Will you marry me?’” “So I proposed in a car park,” laughs Liam. “But it really meant something to us. Candice just cried for five minutes before she could say, ‘Yes!’”

Candice also revealed that she’s still a big fan of the baking competition that made her famous. And she’s been watching the series since it moved to Channel 4. She couldn’t predict a winner. “I don’t know. It’s been so tight. Everyone has had ups and downs so I don’t know who will win.” “I still love watching it. It’s like an old familiar friend. It’s an amazing thing to feel a part of.”

She planned to watch the final with her fellow contestants from last year’s series – and revealed that she’d be inviting them all to her wedding. “They have become 11 really good friends. We have a WhatsApp group and speak nearly every day. We clicked so well in the tent – we laughed so much – and it just continued.”

