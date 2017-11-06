Patton Oswalt remarries 18 months after first wife's sudden death Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Hollywood

Congratulations to Patton Oswalt and his bride, Meredith Salenger! The couple tied the knot on Saturday at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood, with the comedian sharing a snap of the pair walking down the aisle with Patton's eight-year-old daughter, Alice, writing: "What'd you guys do yesterday?" Meredith looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white gown, while little Alice was all smiles in her role as flower girl in a cream dress and a flower crown. Patton also shared a photo of his daughter on Twitter, writing: "World Champion Flower Girl."

READ: Patton Oswalt pays touching tribute to wife one year after unexpected death

Patton and Meredith tied the knot on Saturday

Meredith also took to Instagram to post photos of the special day, and captioned one: "True love. True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts." She also retweeted Patton's photo of her new stepdaughter, calling her a "pretty girl," and adding: "This little girl is MINE!!!!!!!! #happiestauntieisnowhappiestMOM #ilovealice #freckledacemuppet."

READ: Patton Oswalt announces his engagement following tragic death of his wife

Patton's daughter Alice was a flower girl

The happy day comes 18 months after the tragic death of Patton's wife, Michelle McNamara, who passed away suddenly aged just 47. At the time, Patton wrote an obituary for The Times which read: "Her family is devastated but can't help remember all of the times she made them laugh or comforted them, and they smile and laugh themselves. She hasn't left a void. She's left a blast crater… Five days after Michelle was gone, Alice and I were half-awake at dawn, after a night of half-sleeping. Alice sat up in bed. Her face was silhouetted in the dawn light of the bedroom windows. I couldn’t see her expression. I just heard her voice: 'When your mum dies you're the best memory of her. Everything you do and say is a memory of her.' That's the kind of person Michelle created and helped shape."