Huge congratulations to Caroline Wozniacki! The tennis champion has announced her engagement to NBA star David Lee. The couple, who have reportedly been together since 2015, took to their respective pages to share pictures of the dazzling new ring. "Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate," the 27-year-old beauty wrote alongside a photo of her perfectly-manicured hand held against beautiful backdrop of the ocean in Bora Bora, where the couple are holidaying. David, 34, posted a snap of the happy couple with the words: "She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate!"

Caroline Wozniacki has announced her engagement to NBA star David Lee

Fans rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congrats. What a way to conclude an awesome year." Another said: "Congratulations! Plus he's gorgeous. Well done snagging that one." A third post read: "I'm so happy for you both. Very beautiful ring. Wish you a great and eternal time of happiness." News of the engagement comes shortly after Caroline beat Venus Williams in the WTA finals. The sports star was previously engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy, but the Northern Irishman called time on their relationship – a few months after popping the question in 2014. At the time, Caroline described their split as a "shock" when she spoke to press at the French Open. "Obviously you're not prepared for something like this," she explained. "it came as a bit of a shock. I just tried to prepare the best that I could, and really tried to focus on my match and on what I had to do out there."

When announcing their split, Rory said he wasn't ready to go through with the wedding. "There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people," he admitted. "The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realised that I wasn't ready for all that marriage entails. I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great time we've had. I will not be saying anything more about our relationship in any setting." The golfer then proposed to Erica Stoll in 2015, after less than a year together. They tied the knot in April.