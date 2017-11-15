EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa shares loved-up wedding selfie with Dan Osborne The EastEnders actress and ex-TOWIE star tied the knot in June

Jacqueline Jossa has been reminiscing about her wedding day. The EastEnders actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a sweet photo with her husband Dan Osborne, a selfie taken just moments after exchanging vows. In the caption, she gushed: "Good morning all! I just found this cute picture and I know all I post is pictures of my baby or my wedding but this is cute lol." The loved-up couple, who have been together since 2013, tied the knot in front of close family and friends in June.

Explaining the snap further, Jacqueline added: "Little selfie… we were waiting to go into the room and celebrate after the ceremony... and we had a little time to just cuddle and realise 'omg we are married' what a beautiful day it was. I love you baby!! @danosborneofficial." Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Never apologise for sharing happy and cheerful memories, the world needs more of this, there’s far too much doom and gloom in recent years. You carry on and enjoy being happy." Another said: "May you have many many happy years together. You looked stunning Mrs Osborne."

Jacqueline, who stars as Lauren Branning in BBC soap EastEnders, got engaged to former TOWIE hunk Dan back in June 2015. They welcomed two-year-old daughter Ella just four months prior. Earlier on in the week, the actress shared another picture cuddling up to her little girl whilst dressed in a bridal robe. "When you are sleeping I miss you baby girl," she wrote alongside the photo. "She is just the best!! Me and you!!"