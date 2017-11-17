Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend Serena Williams' A-lister wedding The New Orleans nuptials were attended by stars including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland

A host of stars including Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria stepped out for Serena Williams' lavish wedding on Thursday, but there were two notable absentees from the guest list – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple were thought to be attending, as Meghan is great friends with Serena, however it seems the actress was tied up with filming commitments in Canada. Prince Harry, meanwhile, was hosting a charitable gala dinner in London.

Meghan, 36, was back in Toronto where she was wrapping up season seven of Suits, the popular legal drama in which she plays paralegal Rachel Zane. While it hasn't been confirmed, a Suits source previously told HELLO! that California-native Meghan will be leaving the show. Her body double, Nicky Bursic, who has worked on the show for six years, also seemed to confirm the news as she posted a photo of the pair together on set.

Meghan, pictured with her stand-in, was filming Suits in Canada

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last two seasons @meghanmarkle. Though I've been on @suits_usa for six years, the latter two has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella," wrote Nicky. Her co-star Patrick J. Adams, who plays her love interest Mike Ross, is also not returning to the show. A source told HELLO! that while several cast members have signed on and are "excited to continue the Suits storyline", Patrick is leaving to "pursue his other passions".

The actress is great friends with Serena Williams

Since the start of Meghan's relationship with Harry, she has been leading quite the jet-setter lifestyle going back and forth to London whenever possible. It seems only a matter of time before the actress packs up her townhouse and makes the move across the pond.