Loading the player...

We take a look back at the wedding of Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom Take a look back at Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom's relationship together

It was one of the most elaborate and dazzling wedding ceremonies ever to grace our cover – when Amir Khan wed Faryal Makhdoom in the stunning Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City on 4 June, 2014. The couple posed for photos in their outfits for the stunning Muslim ceremony, and Amir, who is currently starring in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, told HELLO! that he had become a "changed man" since meeting his bride.

Amir and Faryal had a lavish ceremony

The boxer joked: "I had to get in there and tie the knot quickly, before I got beaten up in too many fights and lose my looks!" He added that he was ready to settle down, explaining: "I've lived the young life, I've done everything I've wanted to do. Now is the right time to settle down and start my own family. I've got to look after Faryal, so I won't be going out as much partying with my friends. I don't want that anymore - I want to do the family thing."

READ: Rebekah Vardy's family hit out at controversial I'm A Celebrity 'occupation'

The couple share one daughter

He continued: "I think I'll change as a person when I'm married and it'll be a big plus for me, I'll be able to be more focused on my job too," while Faryal said: "I'm so happy to be with the man I love and to spend the rest of my life with him - it's a new chapter in my life." Since 2014, the pair have welcomed a daughter together, Lamaisah, three. Speaking about their lives together when celebrating their daughter's second birthday, Faryal told HELLO!: "I had a rough patch at the beginning when I got married to Amir. But as I've lived with him he's showed me a lot of things I didn't know about him. He is such a good guy. Such a kind-hearted person. He's the type of guy that would give up things for his own happiness to make his wife and child happy. Now we're at a stage in our marriage where we're the happiest ever."