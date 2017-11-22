Is Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to boyfriend Brad Falchuk? The Hollywood stars have been together since 2014

Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged to Brad Falchuk, according to new reports. The couple, who have been dating since 2014, are said to have been engaged for a year. "They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn't a rush," a source told Us Weekly. The Hollywood actress is reportedly waiting to announce the happy news on her website, Goop.

Gwyneth, 45, and American Horror Story creator Brad went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday bash. But it was in March this year when the actress made their romance Instagram-official by sharing a sweet picture of the pair whilst wishing her partner a happy birthday. She simply captioned the snap, "Happy birthday, handsome." The award-winning star has previously enjoyed a string of very high-profile romances, with the likes of Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children.

In a recent interview with Girlboss Radio, Gwyneth confessed her failed romances did leave her feeling "vulnerable". She explained: "It's taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship." She later added: "Success to me is relationships that function really well. Where there is a beautiful feedback loop between people. I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person. So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success."

Last year, the mother-of-two opened up about the end of her marriage to Chris, admitting she was proud of their relationship as co-parents. "As anybody who has been divorced knows, you have to put a lot aside to maintain the family and the practicalities of what that might mean and sometimes that’s quite tough on a personal level," the Hollywood star told Page Six, adding, "It's a commitment I make every day to my children and their father even though we're not in a romantic relationship."