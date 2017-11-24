Twilight star Kellan Lutz marries Brittany Gonzales in secret ceremony Congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs Lutz!

Twilight star Kellan Lutz has revealed he has married girlfriend Brittany Gonzales. The couple, who announced their engagement in September after two years of dating, took to their respective Instagram pages to share a sweet Mr. & Mrs. selfie alongside a Thanksgiving message. The 32-year-old actor wrote: "Thanksgiving by far is my most favourite holiday of all. I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life's adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!!" He added: "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!!"

Sharing the happy news, his new wife added: "If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVOURITE holiday of them all!! While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I'm most grateful for is that I get to do life's adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz ❤ Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!!" The photo saw the pair pose with leather miniature leather-bound books embossed with "Mr. and Mrs.".

The Expendables 3 actor and the model first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted cycling around Marina Del Rey, California together over Thanksgiving weekend in 2014. Although details of the wedding have not been revealed, Kelllan previously admitted they had wanted a "destination wedding". He told People: "We've always wanted a destination wedding. We've been travelling to different places, just like when I'm working. We're up to that step. We love sunsets, so we obviously have to be on the western side to see it. We've just been slowly exploring. It’s not easy to find a Western facing beach that's right!"