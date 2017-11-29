Loading the player...

Meghan Markle describes her ideal wedding dress The former actress will marry Prince Harry in May

Newly-engaged Meghan Markle knows exactly what she likes in a wedding dress after choosing the one she'll wear for her upcoming nuptials on U.S. TV show Suits. The former actress, who is giving up her screen career to marry Prince Harry next May, was scheduled to tie the knot with her castmate Patrick J. Adams at the end of the hit legal drama's fifth season in 2016, but the timing of the nuptials didn't work out for the star, and she told series creator, Aaron Korsh, a TV wedding "didn't add up".

Korsh agreed and as a result, the small-screen ceremony was moved to season seven - the last for both Meghan and Patrick, with their final episodes scheduled to air on streaming site Netflix next January.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Korsh confirmed the delayed wedding will still be broadcast. Given that some scenes of Meghan wearing a wedding gown had already been filmed and images were previously released to media outlets, it is expected she will wear the same simple v-neck gown with a flouncy skirt by designer Anne Barge.

Asked about her favourite wedding gown designers by Glamour magazine last year, Meghan named Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos "for their uniqueness and beauty", adding she will always be a fan of Elie Saab and J. Mendel "for more structural designs".

She also described the Anne Barge gown she was pictured in on Suits as "classic and fairy tale". It is also strikingly similar to the one worn by her favourite celebrity bride, Carolyn Bessette, who married John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996. The doomed couple died in a 1999 plane crash. Carolyn wore an elegant custom $40,000 (GBP30,000) Narciso Rodriguez slip dress for the ceremony.

"Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist," Meghan added. "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic."

As for whether she'll allow Prince Harry to see her wearing the dress before the nuptials, traditionally considered bad luck, Meghan gave a few clues. "I'm very superstitious but I wouldn't say that it's bad luck, I would just say I prefer sticking with traditions," she smiled.

Meanwhile, Meghan's choice of outerwear for her big announcement on Monday has already brought down one major retailer's website - although her off-white, wrap-around coat by Canadian company, Line The Label, is not available for purchase online, royal fashion watchers raced to the firm's website, causing it to crash.

"This website is under heavy load (queue full)," read an error message.