Andrea McLean marries Nick Feeney - and makes the most romantic wedding speech The Loose Women anchor wrote a heartfelt Instagram post to her new husband following their wedding day

A big congratulations to Andrea McLean and Nick Feeney! The Loose Women anchor and her partner of four years got married on Thursday in a fairytale ceremony, with Andrea branding it "The best day of our lives." Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a snippet of their special day with her followers – posting a photograph of the initials accompanied by a heartfelt tribute to her new husband.

The TV star thanked Nick for mending her broken heart, and said that all her dreams had come true. She wrote: "The best day of our lives has begun. I’m so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side. I didn’t dare hope that I would find love again when all seemed lost, and the world felt dark and sad... but four years ago today I reluctantly went on a blind date and the man who would change my life forever kissed my cheek and whispered “I’m so nervous” in my ear. “So am I” I whispered back."

STORY: The best celebrity weddings in 2017 so far

Loose Women's Andrea McLean and Nick Feeney got married on Thursday

Andrea then went on to reminisce about the four years they have spent together getting to know each other, writing: "In four years we have talked, listened, laughed and learned to love again. My broken heart is not only fixed, it is filled to bursting. I have learned that love in middle age comes with so much more... the past isn’t left behind, it travels with you, and teaches you what you don’t want as much as what you do. It brings baggage, history and scars, but over time it becomes something stronger and more solid because of all of that. I dared to dream, and today my dreams are coming true. I lovyou @lordfeeney #weddingday#truelove #happilyeverafter#dreamsdocometrue."

Shortly after posting the sweet snap, Andrea's famous friends and fans were quick to send their congratulations. TV star Kate Thornton wrote: "So thrilled for you both darling! Have the most spectacular day." A follower added: "Congratulations to you both! What a beautiful story." A third added: "Have the most fantastic day."

The 47-year-old announced her engagement at the beginning of August, sharing the happy news with fans on Twitter. Andrea uploaded a photo of her and Nick posing together, with a beautiful new diamond ring worn proudly on her finger. "Something happened… #engaged #heputaringonit #beyondhappy #enxcited #loveisintheair," she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Andrea and Nick met four years ago after going on a blind date

Andrea and Nick, who got together after being set up on a blind date, opened up about their romance in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," Andrea said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."