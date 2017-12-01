Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to boyfriend Karl Cook The Big Bang Theory star celebrated her 32nd in style!

Kaley Cuoco has got engaged to her boyfriend Karl Cook, who proposed on her 32nd birthday on Thursday. The Big Bang Theory actress, who has been with her beau for nearly two years, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the touching moment. Overcome with shock, the actress was seen crying as Karl asked: "Honey? How do you feel honey? What's on your finger honey?" She then shouts: "We're engaged". The actress captioned the sweet video: "Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!"

Karl also posted the video, along with the caption: "Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well.....of she said yes!!!!!" Karl, who is a professional equestrian, then uploaded a short video of the couple dancing to Ed Sheeran's Perfect, sharing a lovely moment whilst dancing. "In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged," he wrote. "The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook."

News of their engagement comes over a year after Kaley finalised her divorce from first husband Ryan Sweeting. She had filed for divorce in September 2015 after exchanging vows in December 2013, just three months after getting engaged to the tennis player. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kaley admitted her split from her husband was a "difficult" period in her life. "You know, last year was very bizarre and we all go through really weird ups and downs," she explained. "And sometimes I'm a little bit more seen. And everyone goes through that stuff... You know, so I already feel like 2016 is going to be a much better year than 2015." She added: "It's been rough, but things are going good. I'm much, much better now. I'm in a much better place than I was."