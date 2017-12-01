Andrea McLean shares first wedding photo – see which Loose Women friends attended The TV presenter got married to Nick Feeney in a fairytale wedding on Thursday

Andrea McLean looked the picture of happiness on her wedding day - and she sure made a beautiful bride! The Loose Women anchor got married to boyfriend of four years Nick Feeney on Thursday, and posted a black-and-white photo of the pair on their big day. In the image, Andrea looked stunning in a white long-sleeved lace dress, while her long, brown hair had been styled in loose waves that cascaded gently past her shoulders. Nick, meanwhile, looked dapper in a suit as they posed in the happy snap.

The TV host was also pictured with a number of her Loose Women friends in a photo shared by Saira Khan. Saira, Nadia Sawalah, Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore were all smiles as they posed with the bride. Saira captioned the image: "Our girl @andreamclean1 @loosewomen got married today – hip, hip hooray!" Other Loose Women regulars, including Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Janet Street Porter, were notably absent from the occasion, but Ruth took to Instagram to congratulate her colleague. "Beautiful couple! Congratulations Mr & Mrs!" she wrote.

Andrea shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her and Nick on their wedding day

On her wedding day, Andrea took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to Nick. The TV star thanked him for mending her broken heart, and said that all her dreams had come true. She wrote: "The best day of our lives has begun. I’m so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side. I didn’t dare hope that I would find love again when all seemed lost, and the world felt dark and sad... but four years ago today I reluctantly went on a blind date and the man who would change my life forever kissed my cheek and whispered 'I’m so nervous' in my ear. 'So am I', I whispered back."

Some of Andrea's Loose Women friends attended the wedding

Andrea then went on to reminisce about the four years they have spent getting to know each other, writing: "In four years we have talked, listened, laughed and learned to love again. My broken heart is not only fixed, it is filled to bursting. I have learned that love in middle age comes with so much more... the past isn’t left behind, it travels with you, and teaches you what you don’t want as much as what you do. It brings baggage, history and scars, but over time it becomes something stronger and more solid because of all of that. I dared to dream, and today my dreams are coming true. I love you @lordfeeney #weddingday#truelove #happilyeverafter#dreamsdocometrue."