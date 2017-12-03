'Carried over the threshold by my husband': See Andrea McLean's sweet newlywed snap The Loose Women host shared an adorable photo on social media

Loose Women anchor Andrea McLean married her partner of four years Nick Feeney on Thursday, calling their wedding: "The best day of our lives." Now the TV star has shared an adorable photo of herself and her new husband returning back home after exchanging vows. In the romantic snap, Nick can be seen carrying his new bride into their home and the couple are all smiles. Andrea wrote: "Carried over the threshold by my husband @lordfeeney - nearly put his back out apparently!! 😳😁#homesweethome #mrandmrs #love#happiness."

Andrea's Instagram followers loved the photo, with one commenting: "Perfect pic of marital bliss right there. Wish you both a lifetime of happy years together." Another fan wrote: "Wonderful! Hope when my time comes, I too can be carried! Lovely!" One follower joked: "My new husband wanted to do this, I was frightened he would drop me! So didn't bother! Lol." Famous friends Kate Thornton, Christine Lampard and Lizzie Cundy also liked the picture, with Lizzie writing: "Too cute."

On her wedding day, Andrea took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to Nick. The TV star thanked him for mending her broken heart, and said that all her dreams had come true. She wrote: "The best day of our lives has begun. I’m so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side. I didn’t dare hope that I would find love again when all seemed lost, and the world felt dark and sad... but four years ago today I reluctantly went on a blind date and the man who would change my life forever kissed my cheek and whispered 'I’m so nervous' in my ear. 'So am I', I whispered back."

Andrea and Nick opened up about their romance in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," Andrea said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."