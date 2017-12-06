Andrea McLean reveals most important family member was forced to miss her wedding The Loose Women star shared a photo of Jackson on Instagram

Andrea McLean has revealed that her most important family member was forced to miss her wedding to Nick Feeney last week. The Loose Women panellist, 48, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of the couple's pet dog, Jackson, who looked to be on the mend and as happy as Larry. Andrea wrote: "So happy to be picking up the most important member of our family today. Last week, two days before our wedding, our beautiful boy Jackson collapsed. He was rushed to North Downs Specialist Referrals where he was operated on."

She continued: "It has been a week of tears; of happiness and joy, sadness and worry! Thank you NDSF for looking after our boy, he is now going to be loved back to health by our very relieved family. #familydog #dogsofinstagram #ourboy #love."

Andrea's dog Jackson collapsed two days before the wedding

Andrea's fans were quick to sympathise with the star, with one replying: "So pleased Jackson is much better, totally understand how important furry friends are." Another commented: "Awww so glad to hear he is ok. I have a dog too and understand how important they are within the family. My heart goes to you all. At least he is getting back to his normal self and is lucky to have so much love for him."

The TV star tied the knot to businessman Nick last Thursday. The couple said "I do" in front of their nearest and dearest, including some of Andrea's Loose Women friends. Saira Khan shared a photo with the bride on Instagram, posing alongside Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore. "Our girl @andreamclean1 @loosewomen got married today – hip, hip hooray!" Saira wrote.

The bride with her Loose Women co-stars

Andrea also shared a heartfelt message to Nick, writing: "The best day of our lives has begun. I'm so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side. I didn't dare hope that I would find love again when all seemed lost, and the world felt dark and sad... but four years ago today I reluctantly went on a blind date and the man who would change my life forever kissed my cheek and whispered 'I'm so nervous' in my ear. 'So am I', I whispered back."