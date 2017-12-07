Stacey Solomon speaks out about Andrea McLean's wedding and why it made her 'depressed' The Loose Women panellist was talking to HELLO! Online as part of McDonald's #ReindeerReady Christmas campaign

Stacey Solomon has had an exciting few weeks spent with her Loose Women colleagues. The 28-year-old attended Andrea McLean's wedding to Nick Feeney last Thursday with friends including Nadia Sawala, Kaye Adams and Jane Moore. And although it sounds like they had a wonderful time, Stacey was also left feeling a little depressed. Talking to HELLO! Online, the TV star said: "It was just so beautiful and Andrea looked so happy, things like that make me really emotional. A part of me gets like 'oh I wish it was me,' like a little depressed like Bridget Jones.

"But the most part is seeing two people that are really in love and vowing to be with each other for the rest of their lives. I think it is so lovely." When asked whether she has any plans for marriage in the near future, Stacey – who has been dating boyfriend Joe Swash since 2016 – said: "It will be. Not now, but one day!"

Stacey Solomon found Andrea McLean's wedding emotional

On her wedding day, Andrea took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to Nick. The TV star thanked him for mending her broken heart, and said that all her dreams had come true. She wrote: "The best day of our lives has begun. I’m so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side. I didn’t dare hope that I would find love again when all seemed lost, and the world felt dark and sad... but four years ago today I reluctantly went on a blind date and the man who would change my life forever kissed my cheek and whispered 'I’m so nervous' in my ear. 'So am I', I whispered back."

Stacey has been dating boyfriend Joe Swash since 2016 - and hopes to get married herself one day

Andrea then went on to reminisce about the four years they have spent getting to know each other, writing: "In four years we have talked, listened, laughed and learned to love again. My broken heart is not only fixed, it is filled to bursting. I have learned that love in middle age comes with so much more... the past isn’t left behind, it travels with you, and teaches you what you don’t want as much as what you do. It brings baggage, history and scars, but over time it becomes something stronger and more solid because of all of that. I dared to dream, and today my dreams are coming true. I love you @lordfeeney #weddingday#truelove #happilyeverafter#dreamsdocometrue."

