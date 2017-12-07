Andrea McLean reveals wedding was stopped after guest shouted objection The Loose Women star told viewers about her wedding day drama

Andrea McLean has revealed her wedding was almost stopped after a guest shouted their objections halfway through. The Loose Women star and her husband Nick Feeney had just said their vows when celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston, a judge on Britain's Next Top Model, jokingly interrupted the ceremony. A clip from the wedding was shown to Loose Women viewers, with Andrea explaining: "That was us, we'd literally just said our vows. Can I just say, the vows that nearly never happened because of Nicky Johnston!

"When it got to that bit – 'Does anyone here know any reason?' – he went, 'Well, actually…' We laughed and the lady went, 'Stop the wedding!' The whole thing ground to a halt and she said, 'This is a legal binding ceremony and you have just said that there is a reason why these two should not.' And he was going, 'No, no, no I was only joking!'"

Andrea shared her wedding day drama on Loose Women

Andrea, 48, continued: "She went, 'I don't care if you were only joking. This whole thing could be cancelled right now.' We all sort of stopped and looked at each other and she said, 'But I'll let you carry on. Carry on!' It was one of those things that the bigger the disaster you survive, the funnier it is later. Now it's hilarious."

The beautiful bride tied the knot with Nick last Thursday. The couple said "I do" in front of their nearest and dearest, including some of Andrea's Loose Women friends. Saira Khan shared a photo with the bride on Instagram, posing alongside Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore. "Our girl @andreamclean1 @loosewomen got married today – hip, hip hooray!" Saira wrote.

The ceremony was interrupted by Nicky Johnston

Andrea also shared a heartfelt message to Nick, writing: "The best day of our lives has begun. I'm so happy that from today Nick and I will be walking through life hand in hand, side by side. I didn't dare hope that I would find love again when all seemed lost, and the world felt dark and sad... but four years ago today I reluctantly went on a blind date and the man who would change my life forever kissed my cheek and whispered 'I'm so nervous' in my ear. 'So am I,' I whispered back."