Andrea McLean shares photo of her very royal wedding cake The Loose Women panellist got married to Nick Feeney in November

Andrea McLean has been enjoying life as a married woman following her wedding to Nick Feeney last month. The Loose Women panellist enjoyed an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, and it seems that the celebrating is still going on weeks later! This week, the mother-of-two was treated to a royal wedding cake, which replicated the Queen and Prince Philip's from 1947. Andrea shared a photo of her holding up the tasty treat on her Instagram account, which came in a box complete with the sign "Celebrating Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Royal Wedding 1947-2017." Andrea had been sent the cake from cooking school Le Cordon Bleu London.

Andrea McLean was treated to more wedding cake

While her wedding was a day to remember, it didn't all go according to plan. On last week's Loose Women, Andrea revealed that guest Nicky Johnston - a judge on Britain's Next Top Model - jokingly interrupted the ceremony. Explaining on Loose Women, Andrea said: "When it got to that bit – 'Does anyone here know any reason?' – he went, 'Well, actually…' We laughed and the lady went, 'Stop the wedding!' The whole thing ground to a halt and she said, 'This is a legal binding ceremony and you have just said that there is a reason why these two should not.' And he was going, 'No, no, no I was only joking!'"

Andrea, 48, continued: "She went, 'I don't care if you were only joking. This whole thing could be cancelled right now.' We all sort of stopped and looked at each other and she said, 'But I'll let you carry on. Carry on!' It was one of those things that the bigger the disaster you survive, the funnier it is later. Now it's hilarious."

Andrea and Nick tied the knot surrounded by friends and family

Along with Nicky, Andrea's other well-known guests included Loose Women colleagues Sairah Khan, Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore.

Stacey spoke to HELLO! Online about the "beautiful day," not long after the wedding, admitting that while it was a lovely day, it had made her quite emotional. She said: "It was just so beautiful and Andrea looked so happy, things like that make me really emotional. A part of me gets like 'oh I wish it was me,' like a little depressed like Bridget Jones.But the most part is seeing two people that are really in love and vowing to be with each other for the rest of their lives. I think it is so lovely."