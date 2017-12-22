Flashback Friday: Holly Branson and Freddie Andrews' fun-filled wedding HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon recalls seeing the photos for the first time

Richard Branson's beautiful daughter Holly has celebrated her five-year anniversary with husband Freddie Andrews this week. The couple, who wed on Necker Island on 20 December 2012, shared their wedding pictures with HELLO! magazine at the time, and now our editor-in-chief, Rosie Nixon, has reflected on the special cover. She said: "Being the daughter of Sir Richard Branson, the exclusive Necker Island was naturally the obvious venue choice for Holly and Freddie's wedding. They had invited friends and family to join them on the island but unfortunately there was terrible storm the day before the wedding and contingency plans had to be made for the celebrations, although Holly still had her wish to marry outside. Of course the weather could not dampen the amazing atmosphere. They say it’s lucky to have rain on your wedding day and it certainly seemed that way for this couple."

Holly and Freddie tied the knot on Necker Island

At the time, Holly spoke about marrying in the exact spot where the Branson's family home stood before it was burned down after a freak lightning bolt in 2011. She said: "Because it is such a dramatic environment, you don't get a sad feeling on the ruins, it's more of an uplifting, wow, a feeling of celebration and a time to reflect. Before, we were wondering where to fit that many people to have a proper service, but it was the most obvious big flat open space, it was perfect."

She continued: "It's definitely our special place and it looked absolutely beautiful, even thought it was still very rustic – there are still piles of rubble – it was dramatic. And it's stunning because you're at the top of a hill so there are incredible panoramic views." Speaking about walking down the aisle with her dad, she added: "I saw everyone's smiling faces and Freddie standing there at the altar, I just felt so happy. It was a real moment for us to share." Rosie also spoke about the special moment, recalling: "As soon as I saw the image of Holly being led up the aisle by Sir Richard, it screamed 'cover shot' I love how it captures such a joyous, special moment between father and daughter."