Christine Lampard has paid a lovely tribute to her husband Frank as they celebrate their second anniversary. The TV presenter, who tied the knot to the football star in 2015 in a beautiful fairytale winter wedding, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of the pair enjoying a romantic date night. "2 years ago today I married this amazing man! Happy anniversary @franklampard here's to many more happy years ahead," she wrote in the caption. Frank, 39, also shared the same picture alongside the words: "Two years ago today I became a very lucky man. Anniversary lunch with @christinelampard. Beautiful #cipriani #anniversary." [sic]

Last month, 38-year-old Christine confessed that she is still head over heels in love with the sportsman when she opened up about her ideal date night with her man. "I love the idea of going back to basics, I love my date nights," she said on Loose Women. "I love pretending like I am 18 again, you know when you get your hair done for the day. I know this sounds really soppy, but nothing fancy. I just mean the two of us having one night just us."

Christine and football ace Frank have been together since 2009, and they tied the knot in a romantic winter ceremony in December 2015. In October, the couple returned to the place that they fell in love at Pride of Britain Awards, with the sports star revealing to the Mirror: "It's where Christine bagged me! We've been back a few times since, when we can, and it's always an emotional night and it's special for us, obviously."