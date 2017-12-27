Coronation Street’s Shayne Ward engaged to Sophie Austin - see the ring! The couple have a daughter together, Willow May

It seems that Shayne Ward and Sophie Austin have had the merriest of Christmases after the Coronation Street actor got down on one knee and presented the former Hollyoaks star with a stunning engagement ring. The proud husband-to-be showed off the impressive diamond ring on his Instagram, which he simply captioned "#MrsWardtobe", and his nearly 200,000 followers seemed elated.

Sophie's engagement ring is stunning

The singer received congratulations from all over the world. "Congratulations to you both...Happy New Year 2018 with many blessings & much love....Greetings from Brazil! Love You!" said one fan, whilst another one wrote: "My congratulations to you both, the most beautiful couple in the world! Kisses from Omsk City (Russia)!"

Shayne and Sophie went public with their relationship in March 2016, following Sophie’s split from husband Graeme Rooney after just nine months. Later in August, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl. Willow May was born in December and proud dad Shayne recently revealed he was "always meant to be a dad".

Sophie and Shayne had the merriest of Christmases

"I adore her, she's incredible. She's at the rapid-rolling stage at the moment," Shayne, 32, told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during an appearance on This Morning back in June. "I just love her so much," he added. "I was always meant to be a dad, with Sophie, and we've created Willow."

Shayne went on to reveal that he'll be on daddy day care, as his girlfriend has just bagged a role on Call the Midwife. "It's been incredible," he continued. "Sophie's such an incredible mum, and I'm always working, and now actually Sophie's just starting a new job, and she's probably going to kill me for saying this, but I have to say it because I'm excited for you, but she's just started Call the Midwife. I'll be daddy day care."