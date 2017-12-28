I’m a Celeb’s Joel Dommett engaged to girlfriend he met on Instagram I’m a Celeb’s Joel Dommett engaged to girlfriend he met on Instagram The comedian met his partner Hannah Cooper via social media

Comedian and former I’m a Celebrity contestant Joel Dommett is engaged to his model girlfriend Hannah Cooper. The couple have been dating for a year after they met on Instagram following his appearance on the hit TV show. Returning to the social media platform to make their happy announcement, Joel shared a cute video of a door lock turning from 'Vacant' to 'Engaged'.

@hannah_cooper_ A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

Moments after making the announcement, fans flocked online to send their congratulations to the happy couple. Among those celebrating the happy news was fellow I’m a Celeb star Scarlett Moffatt. "Congratulations to these two beautiful souls on getting engaged," the TV star captioned a shot of the happy couple holding snakes. "congratulations #engaged #love," she added.

The couple regularly share photographs of themselves on Instagram

Joel finished second to Scarlett on I’m a Celebrity last year, but returned with his Jungle Queen to join Joe Swash as hosts of I’m a Celebrity…..Extra Camp for the new series of the show in October. The funnyman told the story of his relationship with Hannah during a visit to Loose Women in August, where he revealed how the pair had met.

"We met on Instagram," he explained. "She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes. That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase 'you had me at hello'' now it's 'you had me at cat emoji'." But while Joel’s story had a very happy ending he is aware that others aren’t so lucky and is keen not to encourage others to be blind to the risks of online dating. "It does make me very suspicious though. You have got to be very careful and that is kind of why I spoke about it a little bit, because it's happening to people all the time," he went on. "It’s mad how many people get in touch with me and go: 'This happened to me too, they bribed me for loads of money' and it's really happening a lot so if I can give a little bit of awareness and if it happens to someone at school and they go 'maybe this person is not real and too good to be true', then they won't."

His experiences, however, have been nothing but happy. "It's so wonderful, we are so happy. She's very beautiful, I'm a very lucky lad," he gushed. "She's very busy as well, weirdly it works out really well because she works all the time and I work all the time and we never see each other," he joked. "I’ve dated people before where they have worked a 9 to 5 or something and it works better than a 9 to 5 because I work in the evenings so it works."