Lorraine Kelly reveals regret over Princess Diana-style wedding dress The presenter will star in BBC's Wedding Day Winners

Lorraine Kelly never puts a foot wrong when it comes to dressing for her daytime show Lorraine, but the TV star has admitted her regrets over her 'outdated' wedding dress. Speaking to press at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners – a show about real life couples getting married – Lorraine shared memories of her own 1992 wedding to husband Steve Smith.

"At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," said the Scottish presenter. "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it." Lorraine, 58, met her cameraman husband Steve when she was out on the field as a correspondent. She joked that she had to win him over, saying: "It took me about a year... and then I leapt on him like a ninja!"

"My dress... Uyuy-yuy," said Lorraine

The daytime telly star is set to present Wedding Day Winners with comedian Rob Beckett in January. The show follows real-life engaged couples, who, alongside their wedding parties, must complete challenges to win prizes for their dream wedding. The winning couple then get married live on air, in front of the cameras and their loved ones.

Speaking about giving advice to the brides, Lorraine, who celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary in September, said: "Sometimes you can get yourself in a right old tizzy. That's what I've said to all the brides. It doesn't matter if your napkins don't match the flowers, or something falls over. None of that matters. Nobody's going to go away saying, 'Oh I didn't really like the favours. I didn't really like the flowers.' It's about the joy and how much you enjoyed it."

The TV star and Rob Beckett will present Wedding Day Winners

The lovable host also admitted it was a "real thrill" to film the show and attend all 12 weddings, as well as score a slot on primetime Saturday night TV. "I've done stuff for STV and I've done a tea time show, but this is the real biggie. It was when we were doing the trails and at the end we had to go, 'So coming up soon on Saturday night on BBC One' and we both went, 'Oh my god it's a Saturday night slot! Really?' It's very grown-up, but we've loved it, it's been so fun to do!" said Lorraine.