EastEnders' Brooke Kinsella marries in magical winter wonderland wedding The star tied the knot with boyfriend Simon Boardley

Former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella is one happily married lady! The gorgeous actress tied the knot with long term partner Simon Boardley in a magical winter wonderland wedding on Thursday 28 December – and the bride could not have looked more stunning. The newly married star shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram showing her walking up the aisle with her new husband after exchanging vows in front of close family and friends.

Dressed in a sweeping ivory gown, Brooke - who met her now husband Simon through his close friend, popular TV personality and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Judge Robert Rinder – can be seen smiling broadly as guests shower them with silver confetti. The bride simply captioned the photo: "Nailed it".

Brooke and Simon after exchanging vows

Brooke's manager Jonathan Shalit also shared a picture of the gorgeous bride which shows her surrounded by friends and Jonathan himself, "Today @brookekinsella officially most beautiful Lady in the world. Many many congratulations to u & Simon Boardley @ColeKitchenn @ROARGlobal @bbceastenders @JudgeRinderTV who introduced them @RoyalFamily who made Brooke a Member of the most excellent order of the british empire," he tweeted alongside the snap.

The bride posed with her manager Jonathan and friends

The couple's florist, Lilys Flowers Weddings, also shared a selection of stunning images showing the gorgeous setting they had created. "Congratulations to the beautiful Brooke Kinsella on your wedding yesterday! We loved being part of it and creating a beautiful setting for you - much love!x" they captioned the snaps.

The breathtaking decor by Lilys Flowers Weddings

Earlier in the day, Brooke took a moment to pay tribute to her brother Ben, who was tragically killed in a knife attack in 2008 when he was out celebrating the end of his GCSEs in London. Brooke, who has since been awarded and MBE for her tireless campaign against knife crime, shared a picture of a clear sunny sky and the stunning exterior of the Surrey country estate where the wedding took place and captioned it: "There was never any doubt my little angel would bring the sun out for me today".

The bride's stunning hairstyle

The former Albert Square star also paid tribute to her darling husband, sharing a lengthy poem titled An Uncommon Love alongside two childhood throwback snaps of Simon and herself. "Today I get to marry my best friend," she said.