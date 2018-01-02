Brooke Kinsella shares more romantic wedding day photos – see album The former EastEnders star tied the knot on 28 December

Brooke Kinsella has thrilled fans by sharing more photos of her wedding day on Instagram. The former EastEnders actress, who married her long-term partner Simon Boardley last week, uploaded some gorgeous snaps to the social media site, saying it was the "most wonderful day" of her life. One photo showed Brooke, 34, being lifted during the couple's first dance, while another poignant picture was of the bride walking down the aisle with her dad.

Brooke, who wore a sweeping ivory gown, also gave fans a closer look at her intricate wedding day up-do. More photos showed her naked wedding cake, a second cheese cake and her woodland-themed seating plan.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Brooke and Simon enjoy their first dance

"I'm not sure I'll ever find enough words to thank everyone for making 28.12.17 the most wonderful day of my entire life but these people deserve a special mention," wrote Brooke, before proceeding to thank her wedding suppliers. She concluded her post: "Flowers & decorations by Best Mum ever @debbiek46b, Best Dad ever - models own @georgek46b Thank you thank you thank you."

MORE: All the latest celebrity wedding news

The bride and her gorgeous bridesmaids

The soap star, who met her new husband through their mutual friend Simon Rimmer, tied the knot on Thursday 28 December. Earlier in the day, Brooke took a moment to pay tribute to her brother Ben, who was tragically killed in a knife attack in 2008 when he was out celebrating the end of his GCSEs in London.

MORE: Catch up on the latest EastEnders news

Brooke and her "best dad" walk down the aisle

The actress, who has since been awarded an MBE for her tireless campaign against knife crime, shared a picture of a clear sunny sky and the stunning exterior of the Surrey country estate where the wedding took place and captioned it: "There was never any doubt my little angel would bring the sun out for me today."

The former Albert Square star also paid tribute to her husband, sharing a lengthy poem titled An Uncommon Love alongside two childhood throwback snaps of Simon and herself. "Today I get to marry my best friend," she wrote.