Paris Hilton shows off dazzling engagement ring from Chris Zylka The hotel heiress shared photos of the proposal on Twitter and Instagram

Congratulations to Paris Hilton! The TV star has announced her engagement to her actor boyfriend Chris Zylka, sharing some romantic photos of the snowy proposal on Twitter and Instagram. Paris showed off her dazzling – and huge – diamond engagement ring as she kissed her beau in one snap. The couple were enjoying a ski break in Aspen, Colorado over the weekend.

"I said Yas!" Paris, 36, wrote. "So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kind-hearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairy tales do exist."

Paris and Chris got engaged in Aspen

Paris also wrote in another tweet: "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved." The sweet photos showed Chris on bended knee as he asked his girlfriend the all-important question. The couple were then pictured kissing and embracing as the sun set in the background.

Paris first met Chris, best known for starring in The Leftovers, eight years ago at an Oscars party. The pair didn't reconnect until two years ago and only confirmed their romance last February, with Paris taking to Instagram to share a photo with her "love" on her birthday. Chris told People: "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Last year, Chris also showed his dedication to his future wife by tattooing her name on his arm. Paris shared a photo of the large inking on Instagram, and wrote: "Such a lucky girl! My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I'm his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairy tale princess. #BoyfriendGoals."