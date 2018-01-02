Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray is engaged - see the gorgeous ring! Alexa Ray Joel joked that she 'couldn't speak' after her boyfriend's proposal

Alexa Ray Joel and her partner Ryan Gleason are engaged! The daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley shared several snaps after Ryan popped the question while enjoying a beach break. She wrote: "So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak. I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring — and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!"

Alexa shared a photo of her beautiful ring

She added: "He said to me: 'Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You coloured it in between the lines.' It was the most beautiful thing anybody's ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!" Ryan shared a photo of Alexa's hand wearing the dazzling engagement ring, writing: "Luckiest guy in the world!!!!"

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "Wow congratulations. My beautiful girl. You deserve this happiness. Hugs for both," while another added: "This is perfect!!! The loss of words and the laughter. Precious & perfect and quite simply beautiful. As is life, as are you, as is love! Congrats Alexa."

Christie also shared a snap of the happy couple on Instagram, and said she was "over the moon" by the exciting news. She wrote: "Under the largest moon on the year, my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two… Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hardworking man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be! What a beautiful way for our family to start the New Year."