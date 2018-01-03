Paris Hilton's stunning £1.5m engagement ring: all the details Actor Chris Zylka popped the question during a holiday in Aspen

Chris Zylka asked Paris Hilton for her hand in marriage after presenting her with a £1.5m diamond engagement ring. The Leftovers actor proposed to the hotel heiress and DJ on a snowy mountaintop during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado over the weekend, and he did not skimp in any way when selecting his new fiancée's gigantic 20 carat diamond band. Jewellery designer and diamond expert Michael Greene reveals Chris put a lot of thought into designing the ring with a sweet personal touch before presenting the piece to his girlfriend.

"Paris, at one point in time, told Chris she really loved her mother's pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request," Michael told People. "The pear-shape really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He's a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realised how much she liked her mum's ring."

The ring cost an estimated £1.5m

Chris, who has been dating Paris for two years, kept the design process completely secret. "Paris was not involved. Chris did it all," he said. "He wanted to do everything so perfectly. He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris' father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions."

Although Chris pulled all the right moves, the designer noticed how nervous he was when he came to pick up the ring, which was created in just two days. "He wanted it before Aspen, because if the opportunity was there, which it was, he wanted to ask Paris in Aspen," Michael recalled. "When he came to pick it up and opened up the box he literally started shaking... It was like taking a good size man and bringing him down to a boy size giggle. He's a super nice guy."

Paris shared a video of the proposal on Instagram

Diamond expert David Allen shared his thoughts on Paris' ring, telling HELLO! Online: "Paris Hilton has never done anything by halves so it comes as no surprise that her engagement ring is one of the biggest celebrity engagement rings I've ever seen. The ring features a stunning pear shape diamond that appears to be around 20 carat. This would have set her new fiancé back around £1.5m.

"The pear shape diamond is set in a halo style ring which is also set with pavé diamonds meaning this is meant for anything but The Simple Life. The pear shape diamond is a great way to elongate the finger and get the biggest size per carat weight. Celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Katherine Heigl and Jessica Simpson are also big fans of this cut diamond."

