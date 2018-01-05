Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey is engaged – see the stunning ring he gave his fiancée The 29-year-old proposed to girlfriend Radina Aneva whilst holidaying in Hawaii

Congratulations are in order for Michael Jordan's eldest son, Jeffrey Michael Jordan, and his now-fiancée Radina Aneva! The couple became engaged back in November, when the former basketball player got down on one knee whilst holidaying in Hawaii.

The happy bride-to-be announced the news back then but has recently shared an image showing her stunning diamond ring. To start off the New Year, Radina posted a snap of her dazzling ring alongside a wedding planning diary, which she captioned: "2017-2018: Thankful for all the growth, life lessons, success and love I experienced this year. Looking forward to planning the future and starting a family with my best friend. #happynewyear2018."

Michael's 29-year-old son also seems to be excited about planning the wedding; he shared the same picture but in black and white, writing: "Turning the page... #happynewyear2018" along with several celebratory emojis, including champagne glasses and a love heart.

The couple have been inundated with congratulatory messages, including one from Vanessa Rodriguez Spencer, wife of comedian Chris Spencer, which read: "CONGRATULATIONS YOUNG MAN!!! Wishing you countless days of respect, love, health, happiness and together during all times, most especially the difficult ones. Much Love The Spencer’s (Chris, Vanessa, Chris & Bella)."

Others were quick to comment on the stunning sparkler: "Congrats! Your ring is absolutely gorgeous," one fan commented on Radina's snap. "It's gorgeous. Congrats!!!" another follower wrote.

Jeffrey and Radina are not the only celebrities who are starting off 2018 with exciting wedding planning. Just recently Paris Hilton announced her engagement to long term boyfriend Chris Zylka. The actor surprised the DJ with a stunning 20-cart ring whilst spending the Christmas holidays in Aspen, Colorado.

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter Alexa Ray Joel also saw in the New Year with a stunning new accessory after becoming engaged to boyfriend Ryan Gleason. The 32-year-old singer revealed that she was "completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life," when her boyfriend got down on one knee and presented her with a stunning diamond rock which she happily displayed on her Instagram account.