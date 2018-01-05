Flashback Friday: Alex Jones' magical winter wonderland wedding The couple married in Alex's home country of Wales

What a difference two years makes. On New Year's Eve in 2015, Alex Jones married her Kiwi love Charlie Thomson in a magical winter wonderland wedding. The presenter's big day was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine, with Alex saying at the time: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

The star of The One Show was beautiful in a fairytale Sassi Holford gown with an off-the-shoulder sequinned top and full tulle skirt. The emotional ceremony took place in Cardiff Castle's stone-vaulted 15th-century undercroft, which was candlelit for the occasion. There was a gasp as Charlie and the congregation caught their first glimpse of Alex, arm-in-arm with her father Alun. "She looked absolutely stunning," said Auckland-born insurance broker Charlie. "I couldn't stop smiling."

The couple married on New Year's Eve in 2015

There was no doubt that the wedding would take place in the bride's home country. "I'm not the sort of girl who has grown up imagining what their wedding would be like," said Alex. "But it just felt right to get married in Wales." The civil ceremony was in English and Welsh and the couple spoke in both languages. "Charlie did really well," said the bride.

Alex Jones writing new parenting book

There followed a reception in the castle's 18th-century library and dining room, with guests offered a choice of a hot toddy, winter Pimm's or hot chocolate with marshmallows. The wedding breakfast was held in the castle's magnificent Banqueting Hall, where guests dined on a sumptuous three-course menu that included Welsh lamb shoulder braised with sweet sherry and rosemary and Cotswold roast chicken with lemon and thyme.

Charlie and Alex have a son, Teddy

Then came the speeches. Charlie called his new wife a "wonderful person with sparkling intelligence and loyalty". "I love her inner strength and determination, I love that she thinks she's the funniest person in the world," said the proud groom. "She is kind and caring and not afraid to speak her mind and I love that she's fiercely proud of her Welsh roots."

Fast-forward two years and the couple are now the proud parents of their adorable son, Teddy. The little boy, whose full name is Edward Alun Burrell Thomson, was born in January 2017.