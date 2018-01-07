Alexandra Burke announces engagement to long-term love Josh - see the stunning ring! Alexandra Burke engaged: Strictly star confirms 'I said yes'

Alexandra Burke has announced she is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Ginnelly after posting a photo of her ring on Instagram.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a photo to her 154k followers showing her hand with the words "I said yes" written on it. She had placed the ring on her finger with the diamond facing inwards towards the camera.

The happy couple got engaged on December 18

STORY: Until today, Alexandra had denied rumours that she was engaged

There had been much speculation about whether the 29-year-old had got engaged weeks ago so fans were thrilled to see the gushing Instagram post that confirmed her boyfriend had indeed popped the question. The singer said they got engaged in Paris on 18 December but "decided to keep this between us for a while".

The Instagram post that confirmed Alexandra Burke had got engaged

"So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much," she added.

READ: Catch up on all the gossip from the Strictly Come Dancing star

In the romantic post, Alexandra said she had "never felt this kind of love before", adding that her late mother Melissa Bell would be "very happy" for the pair. "My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer."

She ended the post by saying: "Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness. I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us".

As well as helping her cope with the grief following her mother's death, Joshua was a constant support throughout his fiance's time on Strictly Come Dancing, in which she reached the final with her partner Gorka Marquez. The couple spent the New Year in Thailand, where Alexandra took to cleverly hiding her left hand in a series of bikini-clad shots during their time on the stunning island. The pictures showed off her enviable toned figure and a huge smile that concealed the secret she has now chosen to share.