For Natalie Lowe's sunshine wedding in Sydney on 8 January, which is featured exclusively in the new edition of HELLO!, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer kept her cool in the dress of her dreams - a bespoke strapless wedding gown in a pale ivory Italian crepe by British designer Suzanne Neville. The beautiful dress, which won a perfect '10' from her new husband, company director James Knibbs, at the ceremony was created for Natalie with only a few months to go before her big day, and with only two dress fittings.

"Natalie loved elements from four different dresses, so we combined the looks and came up with a beautiful unique design," says Suzanne of the dress with a fitted bodice, sweetheart neckline, delicate embroidery, and a silk organza fishtail skirt with train. "To finish the look Natalie added a single tiered waterfall veil with a delicate trim."

Natalie looked exquisite in a dress by Suzanne Neville

"Having been fortunate enough to wear so many wonderful ballroom dresses I found it hard to choose something for my wedding which felt different to stepping onto the Strictly dancefloor or a red carpet," Natalie tells HELLO! "This was the dress of my dreams." Suzanne, who shares the sketch for the bespoke dress, adds, "It was an absolute pleasure to work with Natalie on creating her wedding dress. She looks incredible."

Of their stunning wedding album, the bride added: "We really felt our photographer Andy Morris played a key part to the day. He captured all the right moments and made the day feel extra special, it was like he was part of the family."

She called it the "dress of her dreams"

Photographer: Andy Morris, weddingsbymorris.com

