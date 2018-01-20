Alan Carr marries long-term partner Paul Drayton in private LA ceremony! The happy couple are now enjoying their honeymoon

A huge congratulations to Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton! The pair have tied the knot in a small ceremony and are enjoying their honeymoon. A spokesperson for Alan confirmed the happy news to HELLO! Online on Saturday. His representative said: "Alan Carr married his long-term partner Paul Drayton at a small private ceremony in LA last week. The couple are currently on honeymoon in Mexico and are planning a big celebration with all their family and friends back in the UK later this summer. They are both extremely happy." A source told The Sun that just four guests were invited to the wedding.

Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton

Comedian Alan shared a fun snap from Mexico on his Instagram page, showing the newlyweds popping their heads out from a puppet show tent on the beach. The TV star wrote: "After 10 days of tacos and tequila this sadly is the only thing that fits me. Diet starts manana! #baja #mexico#lunchandjudy."

The star's fans were overjoyed at the news, with one writing: "Just heard your wonderful news! Huge congrats to you both." Another commented: "Congratulations! Wishing you both many years of happiness and wonderful adventures." One follower told the happy coupled: "Hope you are having the BEST time you lovely pair."

Alan announced his engagement to long-term partner Paul back in September 2016. The popular chat show host said he was stunned when Paul popped the question during a holiday in Indonesia. At the time, the star said the pair would celebrate with a big wedding, telling The Sun: "The engagement only happened last week so we don't know exactly what we will do. But a big old wedding, and we will get Adele singing Someone Like You." Seems they had a change of heart and preferred to say 'I do' with a select few, although a big celebration is on the cards this year.