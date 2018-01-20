﻿
Alan Carr and partner

Alan Carr marries long-term partner Paul Drayton in private LA ceremony!

The happy couple are now enjoying their honeymoon

by Sophie Hamilton

A huge congratulations to Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton! The pair have tied the knot in a small ceremony and are enjoying their honeymoon. A spokesperson for Alan confirmed the happy news to HELLO! Online on Saturday. His representative said: "Alan Carr married his long-term partner Paul Drayton at a small private ceremony in LA last week. The couple are currently on honeymoon in Mexico and are planning a big celebration with all their family and friends back in the UK later this summer. They are both extremely happy." A source told The Sun that just four guests were invited to the wedding.

alan-carr-paul1

Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton

Comedian Alan shared a fun snap from Mexico on his Instagram page, showing the newlyweds popping their heads out from a puppet show tent on the beach. The TV star wrote: "After 10 days of tacos and tequila this sadly is the only thing that fits me. Diet starts manana! #baja #mexico#lunchandjudy."

The star's fans were overjoyed at the news, with one writing: "Just heard your wonderful news! Huge congrats to you both." Another commented: "Congratulations! Wishing you both many years of happiness and wonderful adventures." One follower told the happy coupled: "Hope you are having the BEST time you lovely pair."

READ: Alan Carr opens up about his wild night partying with Prince Harry

Loading the player...

Alan announced his engagement to long-term partner Paul back in September 2016. The popular chat show host said he was stunned when Paul popped the question during a holiday in Indonesia. At the time, the star said the pair would celebrate with a big wedding, telling The Sun: "The engagement only happened last week so we don't know exactly what we will do. But a big old wedding, and we will get Adele singing Someone Like You." Seems they had a change of heart and preferred to say 'I do' with a select few, although a big celebration is on the cards this year.

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment