Ed Sheeran announces his engagement to long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn The singer revealed the exciting news on Instagram

Congratulations to Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn! The singer has announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend and the internet has gone crazy over the exciting news. Ed posted the sweetest photo of himself giving Cherry a kiss on the cheek on his Instagram page, writing: "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx." The star's post amassed a staggering 3,250,000 likes in just four hours which must surely be some kind of record.

Ed Sheeran and his fiancee Cherry Seaborn Photo credit: Instagram / Ed Sheeran

Ed's followers were over the moon for him, with one telling the singer: "Congratulations Ed! I wish you the best and all the happiness." A second said: "Congrats!! You are both wonderful people and I wish you the best of luck in the adventure of marriage." A third fan wrote: "Awww! She's beautiful! Congratulations."

There was a false alarm over Ed and Cherry's engagement last May. Reports circulated that the singer had proposed after Russell Crowe referred to Cherry as Ed's fiancée while on Australia's Fitzy & Wippa radio show. However, Ed confirmed that it was a misunderstanding and said that the Gladiator actor had later apologised for the remark.

Ed has been dating his former school friend Cherry since 2015, hinting early in 2017 that he was ready to settle down. Talking to Australian radio chat show hosts, Kyle and Jackie, he revealed that he would "love" to have a family with his girlfriend. Ed said: "Potentially, I would like some kids."

The hit songwriter also spoke of his romance on BBC Radio 2, confessing: "I'm actually the happiest I've been and it's because I had a year to spend with someone. I've always started relationships then gone off on tour. I spent every day for a year with this certain person, we kind of have a strong relationship now which is good."