Kimberley Walsh posts heartfelt tribute to husband Justin on wedding anniversary The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Barbados in 2016

A big congratulations to Kimberley Walsh and Justin Scott, who celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Two years ago, the celebrity couple tied the knot surrounded by their friends and family in a star-studded ceremony in Barbados, and Kimberley marked the special occasion by a trip down memory lane. On her Instagram account, the former Girls Aloud singer shared a black-and-white photo of the pair's first dance. "Happy Anniversary to my hubby and the best Daddy in the world," Kimberley penned besides the snap. "This time last year baby Cole was only 8 weeks old so we spent our anniversary in bed changing nappies and wiping sick off ourselves! At least this year we have sushi #happyanniversary #familyiseverything#Barbados2016."

Kimberley Walsh shared a gorgeous snap from her wedding day

Photos from Kimberley and Justin's idyllic wedding were featured exclusively in HELLO!. The bride, who chose her former Girls Aloud bandmates Cheryl and Nicola Roberts to be her bridesmaids, told the magazine it was a day the couple would "cherish for the rest of our lives". She added: "This wedding, being surrounded by the people we love, has been everything we hoped it would be and so much more. I would do anything to be able to turn back the clock and start it all over again."

Kimberly and Justin's wedding was featured exclusively in HELLO!

Bridesmaid Cheryl also opened up about her best friend's special day. "The only way I could describe her is breathtaking," she said. "She literally took my breath away. I have seen Kimberley in so many beautiful outfits with gorgeous hair and makeup over they tears, but this was on another level. And her beauty was coming from the inside out."

The couple's son Bobby, who was then 17-months, acted as pageboy for his parents' special day. Since then, Kimberley and Justin have gone on to welcome a second son, Cole, discovering they were expecting him just weeks after the wedding.