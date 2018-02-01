Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are engaged after one year of dating The former Made in Chelsea star popped the question in London

Congratulations are in order for Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams! The couple have announced their engagement, two days after Spencer popped the question on stage at The Lyceum Theatre in London's West End. Spencer, 28, and Vogue, 32, had watched a performance of The Lion King and were given a backstage tour, before the reformed bad boy got down on one knee.

In a statement, Spencer said: "I've known Vogue was the one for a long time. We're very happy and in love. She's my best friend and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she'd probably say yes!"

Vogue, who was previously married to Westlife's Brian McFadden, looked absolutely thrilled as she posed with her new fiance and members of the cast on stage after the proposal. The stage had been lit up after their backstage tour of the theatre, and the couple were left for a few moments in private for Spencer's surprise proposal. A spokesperson for Spencer and Vogue said: "The couple are absolutely over the moon and thrilled to share their exciting news."

Romance first blossomed after Spencer and Vogue starred on The Jump in 2017. Last October, the Irish model spoke to HELLO! about their relationship. "There's loads of best things about my life. I just feel really happy and balanced at the moment. I have a great family and friends, I love my job and now I'm in a really good relationship with somebody that I'm mad about and we just get on brilliantly. Everything seems to have fallen into place for me this year," she said.

Vogue, who spent her first Christmas with Spencer in London, also revealed: "When he gets back at the start of October, we are moving in together. I still have my own place right now. We have a place together where all my stuff is and all his stuff is, but he's away and I don't want to move in until he gets back. I feel like it's bad luck."

