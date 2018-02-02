Vogue Williams shares first photo of her huge engagement ring! Boyfriend Spencer Matthews popped the question in a Disney-inspired proposal

Vogue Williams has taken to Instagram to give fans their first look at her dazzling engagement ring. The 32-year-old posed with the stunning rock – said to be a four carat diamond worth an estimated £150,000 – as news of her engagement to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews was announced. Alongside the photo, she simply posted two love hearts and a diamond ring emoji. Spencer, meanwhile, shared the same snapshot with his Instagram followers, proudly writing alongside: "SHE SAID YES…" Spencer popped the question this week on stage at the Lyceum Theatre in London's West End, following a performance of The Lion King. The couple, who first met on the 2017 series of The Jump, were given a backstage tour before the 28-year-old got down on one knee.

Vogue Williams has shared the first photo of her beautiful dimaond engagement ring

Spencer – whose older brother James is married to Pippa Middleton – said in a statement: "I've known Vogue was the one for a long time. We're very happy and in love. She's my best friend and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she'd probably say yes!"

STORY: Spencer Matthews and 'beautiful' girlfriend Vogue Williams enjoy romantic mini-break

Boyfriend Spencer Matthews popped the question following a performance of The Lion King

Vogue – who was previously married to Westlife's Brian McFadden – spoke to HELLO! about the couple's romance in October. "There's loads of best things about my life," she said. "I just feel really happy and balanced at the moment. I have a great family and friends, I love my job and now I'm in a really good relationship with somebody that I'm mad about and we just get on brilliantly. Everything seems to have fallen into place for me this year."

STORY: Spencer Matthews and mum go shopping at Harrods ahead of Pippa Middleton's wedding