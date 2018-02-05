Brooke Kinsella shares gorgeous never-before-seen wedding photo The former EastEnders star got married in December to long-term partner Simon Boardley

Brooke Kinsella and Simon Boardley tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on 28 December, and on Sunday the former EastEnders star shared a new photo from their special day with fans on her Instagram account. The actress posted a gorgeous black-and-white picture from the big day, showing her being walked down the aisle by her dad, George. In the shot, Brooke looked every inch the blushing bride, dressed in a gorgeous ivory gown as her friends and family proudly looked on. Guests from the day, including Brooke's family friend, Loose Women panellist Linda Robson, were quick to comment on the photo. Linda wrote: "Emotional day watching your dad walk you down the aisle. So happy for you and Simon." Brooke's sister Georgia added: "So beautiful! Can we do it all again please?"

Brooke Kinsella with her proud father

Brooke, 34, and Simon met through their mutual friend, Strictly Come Dancing contestant Judge Robert Rinder. The happy couple had a woodland-themed wedding, which was held at Great Fosters, a stunning Surrey country estate close to Windsor. Guests enjoyed tucking into a three-tier naked wedding cake adorned with flowers, and hit the dance floor after the meal to dance the night away. Linda posted a sweet video of Brooke dancing with her nephews Henry and Charlie, and Linda's grandchildren Lila and Betsy. "@brookekinsella and simons wedding Lila Betsy Henry and Charlie dancing with @brookekinsella," she captioned the footage.

Brooke hitting the dance floor with her adorable nephews and Linda Robson's grandchildren

On her special day, Brooke took a moment to pay tribute to her brother Ben, who was tragically killed in a knife attack in 2008 when he was out celebrating the end of his GCSEs in London with his best friend Louis. The actress, who has since been awarded an MBE for her tireless campaign against knife crime, shared a picture of a clear sunny sky and the stunning exterior of the wedding venue and captioned it: "There was never any doubt my little angel would bring the sun out for me today."

