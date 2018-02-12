Jeremy Kyle breaks his silence on engagement The TV star appeared as a host on Good Morning Britain on Monday

Jeremy Kyle has confirmed his engagement to his children's former nanny, Vicky Burton. The TV star broke his silence on the news while presenting Good Morning Britain on Monday, telling his co-hosts he was "very happy" after popping the question to the 36-year-old. As the GMB team discussed their upcoming Valentine's Day plans, Jeremy, 52, said: "All I did was get engaged – it's very nice and I'm very happy." He later added: "I've just done the most romantic thing which is to present a beautiful lady with a ring." But Jeremy also confessed the couple won't be doing much for Valentine's Day because his stand-in role for Piers Morgan on GMB means he has to be up at 2.30am the following morning. "It's not going to be that romantic for any of us," he admitted.

It follows reports that Jeremy and Vicky are set to marry on a beach in Barbados, where the star owns a home. It's also thought the couple are keen to start a family together. Vicky was a nanny to Jeremy's three children with his ex-wife Carla Germaine – Alice, 14, Ava, 12, and eight-year-old Henry. Jeremy also has a 26-year-old daughter named Harriet from his first marriage to Kirsty Rowley, which lasted one year.

Jeremy and Carla were granted a divorce in February 2016, with former model Carla citing "unreasonable behaviour". They married in 2002 after meeting when Carla entered a competition to marry a total stranger on a Birmingham radio station where Jeremy was a DJ. While she won the contest, and was due to marry selected groom Greg Cordell, it wasn’t long before the relationship ended and she began dating Jeremy. Jeremy and Carla announced the end of their 13-year marriage in September 2015, and some 15 months later, the star confirmed his new romance with Vicky.

