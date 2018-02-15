Loading the player...

Amy Schumer secretly marries boyfriend Chris Fischer – see wedding pictures The Trainwreck star has tied the knot!

Congratulations to Amy Schumer! The actress has tied the knot with her chef boyfriend Chris Fischer. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 36-year-old shared pictures from her special day, which was attended by the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence. The wedding may come as a surprise as the couple have only been dating a few months, according to reports.

People have claimed that the lovebirds exchanged vows in a rented home in Malibu in front of 80 people, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and David Spade. The announcement comes just days after the Trainwreck star made her relationship social media official by sharing a picture of the pair kissing on Instagram on Sunday. "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us," she wrote alongside the sweet black-and-white snap.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

The chef is the first man Amy has dated following her split from Ben Hanisch in May after 18 months of dating. Amy was previously asked if she and Ben had discussed marriage, to which she replied: "We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want a family, but right now, we are not in talks." When quizzed about how they maintained their relationship amid such busy schedules, Amy answered: "It's good to have a lot of space." Comedian Amy and Ben, a Chicago-based furniture designer, first met on a dating app around November 2015, and went public with their romance in January 2016.

